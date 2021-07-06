TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

