T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $169.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.23.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 796.57% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,683,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 418,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 229,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

