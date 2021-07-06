SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 186,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 84,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $6,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $120.87 on Tuesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.31.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $600,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,683 shares of company stock worth $3,763,284 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

