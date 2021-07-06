Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, primarily in the communications, financial services, healthcare, technology, transportation and retail industries. SYKES’ differentiated end-to-end service platform effectively engages consumers at every touch point in their customer lifecycle, starting from digital marketing and acquisition to customer support, technical support, up-sell/cross-sell and retention. SYKES provides its services through multiple communication channels encompassing phone, e-mail, web, chat, social media and digital self-service. Utilizing its integrated onshore/offshore and virtual at-home agent delivery models, SYKES serves its clients through two geographic operating segments: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, India and the Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of SYKE remained flat at $$53.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,547. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

