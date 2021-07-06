Swarm (SWM) Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Swarm has a total market cap of $6.20 million and $18,295.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00057298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.07 or 0.00993360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.33 or 0.08907131 BTC.

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

