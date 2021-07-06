SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.10.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,271.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,274 shares of company stock worth $2,904,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SunPower by 26.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SunPower by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

