Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUN. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of SUN opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 434.21%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

