Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNCY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.29. 2,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,340. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $7,308,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,975,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $13,512,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

