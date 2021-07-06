Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.05. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE INN opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $998.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 647,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

