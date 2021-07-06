SUKU (SUKU) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.99 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SUKU has a market cap of $28.99 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.24 or 0.00958672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.04 or 0.08704554 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

