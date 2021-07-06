Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,866. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.44. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $176.07 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.