Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,848.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHF opened at $1,649.96 on Tuesday. Straumann has a 1-year low of $894.49 and a 1-year high of $1,674.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.76, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,527.74.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

