Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SAUHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Straumann stock opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.96. Straumann has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $82.80.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

