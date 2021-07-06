Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 69,088 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.