Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Sterling Bancorp worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 32,977 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 63.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 314,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 121,923 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 324.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 332,956 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STL shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

