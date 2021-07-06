Stifel Financial Corp Sells 151,137 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 151,137 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $6,579,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in BorgWarner by 617.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

NYSE:BWA opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

