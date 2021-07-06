Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 4,539 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.03.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

