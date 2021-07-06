Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.83 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,445 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,768,000 after buying an additional 364,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,412,000 after buying an additional 190,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,115,000 after buying an additional 232,589 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.