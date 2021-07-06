Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,079 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Bausch Health Companies worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 543.4% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 151,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 185,108 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 72,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 49.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.32. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

