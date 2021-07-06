Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,818 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.69.

