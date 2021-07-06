Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,686 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,809,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after buying an additional 807,654 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,032,000 after buying an additional 143,721 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

