Stifel Financial Corp Buys 16,231 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Black Knight by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Black Knight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

NYSE BKI opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

