Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 401,771 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,783,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 401,771 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up about 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $75,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.64. 23,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,868. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.10.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,269 shares of company stock worth $3,620,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

