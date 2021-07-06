Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 25,682 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,682 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of DocuSign worth $41,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.36.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded up $8.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.50. 39,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,727. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.10.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

