Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 14,254 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,254 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.22% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $91,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $647.34. 1,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,640. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $649.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.19. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.