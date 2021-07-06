Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 60,006 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,028,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $43,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in PROS during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter worth about $282,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of PRO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.16. 93 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.27. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

