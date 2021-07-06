Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 3,156 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.93% of Q2 worth $52,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

QTWO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.96. 3,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,292. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.12.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.