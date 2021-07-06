Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the period. Five9 makes up 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Five9 worth $70,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Five9 by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $86,336,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Five9 by 19,083.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,701 shares in the company, valued at $16,484,816.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,813 shares of company stock valued at $19,346,251. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

FIVN traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.36. 3,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,611. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -263.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.25. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.10 and a 1-year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.