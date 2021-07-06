Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,171,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Semtech makes up about 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $80,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,379,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Semtech by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Semtech by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,211,000 after purchasing an additional 158,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Semtech by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 133,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

SMTC stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.79.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

