Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $66.97 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 807,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $66,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.80. 3,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.70. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.