Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 975,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Chegg makes up about 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $83,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.86, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.10.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

