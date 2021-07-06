Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.21% of RingCentral worth $57,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

RNG stock traded up $12.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,643. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,158.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.90.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

