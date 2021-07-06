Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $55,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,096,000 after buying an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PTC by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after buying an additional 1,284,537 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PTC by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after purchasing an additional 267,055 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

PTC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.10. 1,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.18. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

