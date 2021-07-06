Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 59,619 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,619 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $42,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $35,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,915. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.61. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $147.30.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

