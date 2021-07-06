Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 3,267 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.19% of DexCom worth $64,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.59.

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $303,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,987 shares of company stock valued at $26,003,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $433.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,225. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

