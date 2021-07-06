Stephens Inc. AR Sells 7,603 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.34 on Tuesday, reaching $473.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,139. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $459.84. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.18 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

