Stephens Inc. AR Sells 6,340 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,780. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $274.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

