Stephens Inc. AR Sells 13,177 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,177 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 132.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 795,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after buying an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.53.

ETN stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $149.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,858. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $84.87 and a 12-month high of $151.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

