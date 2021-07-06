Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 13,780 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,496,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 51,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,964,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

