Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,813 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,482,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,527,000 after purchasing an additional 323,175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,965. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.80.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

