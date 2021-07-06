Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Get Stem alerts:

Shares of Stem stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42. Stem has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

Stem Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operating company. It is involved in manufacture, possession, use, sale, distribution, and branding of cannabis and cannabis-infused products under the laws of the states of Oregon, Nevada, California, Massachusetts, and Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.