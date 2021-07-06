Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics comprises about 5.4% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $13,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 713.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 583,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLD traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.07. The stock had a trading volume of 48,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

