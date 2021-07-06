StaysBASE Hits 1-Day Volume of $113.00 (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One StaysBASE coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. StaysBASE has a total market capitalization of $58,125.65 and $113.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00138203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00167011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,989.45 or 1.00251388 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.90 or 0.00911082 BTC.

StaysBASE’s total supply is 4,775,366 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,877 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaysBASE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaysBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

