Starboard Value LP Sells 100,000 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Starboard Value LP lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $33,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,881 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 56,077 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.97. 36,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,598. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $79.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.