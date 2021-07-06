Starboard Value LP Has $356.65 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Starboard Value LP lowered its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,571,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 466,502 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up about 7.6% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 2.01% of ON Semiconductor worth $356,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 275,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 232,232 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 596.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 92,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 79,637 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. 277,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,471. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,531 shares of company stock worth $2,519,033. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

