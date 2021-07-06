STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.22.

NYSE STAG opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

