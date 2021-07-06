S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Short Interest Update

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,700 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 475,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

