Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Short Interest Update

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 126,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $389.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.29. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

In other news, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $46,220.00. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $419,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,322 shares of company stock worth $1,928,253. 25.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. UBS Group AG raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.