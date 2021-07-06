Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectris presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SEPJF remained flat at $$44.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98. Spectris has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $49.18.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

