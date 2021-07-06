Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,816,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,627 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 108,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,919. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

